Otuaro

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, who is a governorship hopeful, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro on Monday visited the PDP delegates from the 8 local governments of the Delta Central senatorial district in a town hall meeting which took place at the Wetland hotel in Ughelli.

Mr. Otuaro stated that the essence of the interactive session was to share with the people his mission and vision statement, promising that if elected, he will put the people’s welfare first by making Delta state a hub for industries.

The statement reads in full: “My vision is to make Delta a State of first-choice, where every Deltan, both home and in the diaspora, even strangers will be proud of, where dreams come true.

And my Mission Statement is to, sow and water the economic seed of an industrialized Delta and see it manifest in a way that creates jobs and massive opportunities for everyone living, working, and doing business in Delta.”

He went on to throw more emphasis by highlighting them. According to him:

“a) To provide the appropriate and exemplary political leadership that prioritizes the long-term social and economic wellbeing of all Deltans;

b) Drastically improve the economic landscape of Delta through aggressive industrialization drive encouraging private sector participation and setting up sustainable State-owned enterprises;

c) Build a strong, resilient, and productively diversified economy that creates jobs and opportunities;

d) Highly efficient and effective civil service and public sector governance by operating “public service government-as-a-service and/or an enterprise system”;

e) Institute one-mission-minded people culture that promotes unity, a safe and peaceful Delta that offers quality social, working, and living conditions for its citizens and visitors. Delta first. Delta of the 21″ century”