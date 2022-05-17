Governor David Umahi

By Chinonso Alozie

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that his ambition is unwavering and alive.

Some newspapers had reported that Governor Umahi submitted completed forms for the senatorial election rather than presidential election.

But reacting in a statement by Orji Uchenna Orji, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Umahi said the news was orchestrated by those he labeled “political desperadoes,” and urged members of the public to ignore it.

Insisting that he submitted nomination forms for the presidential election, the Ebonyi State helmsman said the report was distorted and lacks credibility.

The statement said those behind the fake news are people “who feel threatened by the acceptable performance credentials of the governor.”

Uchenna Orji’s statement read: “The attention of Ebonyi State Government has been drawn to a misrepresentation of facts contained in a newspaper report which gives the false impression that His Excellency, Engr. David Nweze Umahi is one of the presidential aspirants who submitted forms for the senatorial ticket.

“For the records, David Umahi submitted nomination forms for the presidential ticket only and not for any other ticket whatsoever. His presidential ambition is therefore unwavering.

“The newspaper report is distorted and lacks authenticity and therefore falls short of the slightest credibility as it is aimed at demeaning the personality of the Governor of Ebonyi State.”

“Members of the public are enjoined to discountenance this untoward publication as an orchestration of political desperadoes who feel threatened by the acceptable performance credentials of Governor Umahi and the rising popularity of his presidential ambition which is deeply rooted on evidential performance track records, equity, and social justice.

“We thank all compatriots who have stood with our dear Governor in his presidential aspiration and who are committed to his cause of nation-building. Your prayers mean a lot for him.”