By Benjamin Njoku

John Saviours Udomboso, popularly known as Young Jonn ‘The Wicked Producer’ is stepping out to hold his own in the Nigerian music scene.

The artist, who has made a name for himself as a notable Afro-pop producer, singer/songwriter, working on the songs that have laid the foundation for what we now call street music in Nigeria is poised to lead the way.

Already, he has a remix with Davido for his hit single “Dada” which is dropping soon.

The award-winning musical genius said his plan was to keep pushing his music and letting everyone experience how much of an amazing artist he has turned into.

In chat with NollyNow, Young Jonn expressed excitement following the global recognition of Nigerian music, adding that his dream was to stay true to his sound.

Young Jonn began the transition from being a producer to singer by signing an Artist Recording Agreement with Chocolate City and putting out new music. He officially reinvents himself as a ‘new’ artist with his first single, Dada which is dropping anytime soon.

For him, singing has always been something he has a strong passion for. “I can remember that I’ve been recording music for as long as the time that I’ve been producing too. This just felt like the right time to go and actually put out good music for those who love me,” the music act said.

Having made his mark in the Nigerian music scene since the mid-2000s, Young Jonn said the kind of music he plays depends on his mood.

“The past few months I’ve been fixing my life and getting my priorities right. Everything that I have experienced so far has influenced my music and it feels so good to share it,” he said.

Young Jonn, also hailed Burna Boy and Wizkid, noting that the superstars are not only inspiring a whole generation of local artists to come, but also, they are making history with their music.