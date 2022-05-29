Sandra Bremaud, CEO of SBEDYNASTY Production and producer of April Showers says her movie’s appearance on Amazon was a delightful surprise.

According to her: “I was excited when Blue Pictures contacted me that April Showers was amongst the selection. It was such a very big deal for me. It is something I always wanted. Netflix Original seems to be the destination, but Amazon is a huge platform as well.”

Speaking about the inspiration for the movie, the married mother of two, claims society’s lack of appreciation for hardworking, intelligent women who are making giant strides in their fields of work was what galvanised her to undertake the project.

“I felt we ain’t cheering them enough, they are not being celebrated enough but are instead tagged, labelled and stigmatised. Sometimes, you hear people advise wealthy women “Don’t buy that house, men will run away from you,” or “You are overdue for marriage”, ”she explains.

Bremaud, who first made her name as an astute CEO of Twilight Systems Nigeria Limited, a company focused on the importation of lighting fittings and fixtures, mostly chandeliers, affirms that April Showers on Amazon is all the encouragement she needs to forge ahead and shoot another movie soon.

Speaking of her experience as a producer, she says: “What I have learnt so far is, it doesn’t matter if you are a new or old producer; surrounding yourself with the right team will always play a major role.”