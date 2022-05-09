My husband was tortured to death in Anambra CIID cell, widow alleges

The widow, Ebere (left) and late husband, Chidubuem Okonkwo.

By Evelyn Usman

The 28-year-old mother of one, Ebere Okonkwo, who raised the alarm over the disappearance of her husband, Chidubuem Okonkwo, from the custody of the Police in Anambra State last week, has said he was allegedly killed inside the cell of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Awka.

She told Vanguard that her late husband, who was a member of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, TOAN, Awka branch, Anambra State, was arrested at Unizik Junction Park, on March 15, over an undisclosed offence.

Thereafter, she said, he was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command , CP Echen Echen, at the Command Headquarters Awka, without any explanation of his offence, by the command.

Apprehension, according to her, set in as she and her in-laws were prevented from reaching her 48-year-old husband after the parade, until they were informed recently that he was allegedly killed in the cell.

Lamenting, she said: “We were told he was tortured to death in the cell. Who paid the police to kill him?

“What offence could he have committed that warranted his being killed without trial? Why didn’t they charge him to court?” she asked rhetorically.

