Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, declared that his capacity and experience to move the state to economic prosperity is better than money some people offer to buy votes.

Oyetola, who spoke at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign at Enuwa square, in Ile-Ife, urged the electorate not to hand the state to rookies, who will use it to experiment governance.

His words: “I am happy that the Ooni of Ife knows that I have good intention to govern this state. I may not be able to buy private jets, but I have all it takes to fix Osun. I don’t have hard currencies to splash around and I don’t believe in fire-for-fire approach, but I am confident of victory in the next governorship election because of the modest achievements of our administration and the wide acceptance from our people in the last three-and-a-half years.

“What we have done in all sectors is evident for people to see. We have proved to our people that Osun is in safe hands in view of the equitable distribution of resources that had culminated into the development that our people have been witnessing in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“As you all know, a state like Osun is too sophisticated for kindergarten politicians to govern. It is costly to allow such people experiment with Osun.”

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, charged his kinsmen to show appreciation through their votes for the many good fortunes that Oyetola has brought to Ife in particular and Osun in general.

Omisore said: “We assure the Governor that we are solidly behind him. We have to show that we are really the source. We have to show that Ife has become the defacto secretariat of APC.”