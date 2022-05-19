Primate Elijah Ayodele

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has recounted his encounter with popular politician and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim and how it changed his life for good.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that Jimoh Ibrahim was the first person to connect him with President Buhari many years ago.

He noted that Jimoh Ibrahim has been of great help to his ministry and taught him how to create wealth after giving him the first N1 Million he ever got in his life.

The man of God also recounted how Jimoh Ibrahim would travel to London to buy a herbal tea for President Buhari, changed his wardrobe monthly and sponsored his election.

‘’Jimoh Ibrahim is a man of honour, integrity, one who fears God and loves Ondo people. Jimoh Ibrahim started his political life in ANPP and sponsored the party in Ondo state and back then, he was the first man that connected me to speak with President Buhari.’’

‘’I remember then, He was the apple of Buhari’s eye, he would go to London to by Harrod tea for Buhari, he sponsored Buhari’s election then because he loves him so much. He would change Buhari’s wardrobe every month.’’

‘’The Jimoh Ibrahim that I know is a man that is very respectful, he came from a humble background and is very intelligent. He reads a lot. He was the first man that ever gave me N1 million and taught me how to spend it. I have a foundation called INRI widows foundation, Jimoh sponsored five boys who are orphans and today, they are doctors, bankers, working in international companies. Jimoh would come to my church to give lectures, if I want to invite him to my program, I don’t need to send invitation because he respects me so much as his brother, father in the Lord and loves me so much.’’

Speaking about how long he has known him for, Primate Ayodele revealed that he knew Jimoh when he was still riding Volkswagen and living in Egbe around his church area. He explained that the issue of NICON should be looked into because the businessmen is a very distinct man.

‘’I knew him when he started riding Volkswagen, living at Egbe close to my church. Jimoh knows how to create wealth, how to multiply money and doesn’t mismanage his opportunities. He started with nothing to this greater level.’’

‘’ Before he bought NICON, I know what it takes, I’m part of his structure so I will never pray for him to come down, he has lot of ideas, he has always wanted to be a professor and I’m glad he has become one, he is wide read. I feel the issue of NICON should be reviewed because Jimoh is a distinct man, he was part of those who built Winners Chapel at Ipaja, Obasanjo’s church. I call him ‘Araba’ because he is too intelligent, I was part of those who formed Global fleet group of company, I was in his office at Kayode Abraham when we got the name. Jimoh contributed so much to my ministry and I will always talk about it. If at all I don’t see him in ten years, I will always appreciate him.’’

Primate Ayodele further described some distinct qualities of the businessmen while noting some politicians he has helped become something great in life.

‘’He is not a flamboyant person, his first phone was Nokia 3310 when people were using big phones, he doesn’t wear expensive clothes, the only time I saw him wear an expensive clothe was when he wanted to visit the regent in Akure.’’

‘’I can never deny him anytime, anyday, those are the kind of people that can rule Nigeria. When I was a nobody, Jimoh bought me cars, supported my widows’ foundation when I was just coming up, I have no doubt that if Jimoh is given an opportunity to rule, and he will do well.’’

‘’Jimoh is very accessible, He can never go broke, and he has contributed to God’s work immensely in Christendom and Islam. He invested more in education and does lot of research, he is also a very spiritual person.’’

‘’Jimoh Ibrahim helped Ayodele Fayose in 2002 during his first election, anyone can have their opinion about him but this is my opinion about him. He is agile, coordinated, man of the people, humble, these are the things I have experienced with him. I will always pray for him.’’

‘’I pray God grants him success in his endeavors to become the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District.’