By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

An aspirant to the seat of Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Engr.Tony Udumka has assured of taking the zone to the center stage of national politics if he emerges the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for 2023 general elections.

Udumka gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja after obtaining his nomination form.

An Abuja based management consultant, certified practicing engineer from Umuoda Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise local government of Imo state, Udumka while speaking with Journalists said he would bring his wealth of experience, network of contacts and programs to bear on quality representation in the House if he eventually wins the election.

He further said that his intentions were to demonstrate that change was truly possible in Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency, describing the present situation poor representation.

“I am a bonafide member of APC, from a locality that falls under Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency in Nigeria. I am well educated and have all the qualifications required for the office I am aspiring for.

‘’I have followed developments in my constituency, my state and the nation at large and know very well the feeling of my people about poor representation at the green chambers since the past 8 years.

‘’I belong to the youthful population bracket that Nigerians are clamoring for, to come and take over leadership in 2023. With an APC government in Imo and at the federal level already, my emergence as APC candidate will bring Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala in the centre stage of national politics’’.

He also stated that as a grassroots politician, a team player and bridge between the rural and urban populace, true ambassador of youths of the Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala, he will be a great asset to the APC and his constituency, exuding confidence of winning the party ticket.