• Founder of Sisters City in Ondo narrates daylight terror in facility and the aftermath

By Funmi Ajumobi



Sisters City is a transformational center for women in Utelu-Owo, Ondo State. Sitting on 47 acres of farm land, it is a center that provides opportunities for women to learn different trades.



It also has a large farm that provides foods for inmates. It is a serene environment but that serenity was violated on April 27, 2022 when kidnappers invaded the facility.



Olutosin Oladosu-Adebowale, the founder of Sisters City, a passionate global advocate who empower rural women and girls, believes she was the target of the attackers but, after missing her, they abducted her brother and released him only after spending five days in their den.

“On the 27th of April 2022, at exactly 3.00pm, the unexpected happened”, she narrated to Sunday Vanguard.



“We were in class attending a training program on transformation when we began to hear gunshots in our farm.

“When I heard four gunshots, I came outside the classroom and I saw our workers running towards me, screaming that Boko Haram had invaded Free Farms for Women.



“They explained that they saw four men who came out of the street wearing soldiers’ uniform and carrying rifles and shooting indiscriminately”.



Olutosin explained that she was so frightened and she and her workers began to run, unknown to her that her brother had been captured by the attackers.



“My younger brother had gone to check what the workers were doing. I couldn’t accompany him as we do daily because I was teaching at the center.



“These dare-devil men kidnapped my brother in my stead. They told my workers with him to run or die.



“The workers ran for their dear lives, leaving my younger brother to his fate. “They switched off his phone immediately and took him away. They did not steal the truck he drove. They left it. At 9pm on Wednesday, they began to call my number.



“I refused to pick their calls as advised and they started to call my sister in-law, the victim’s wife.



“She picked their calls and begged them to release her husband. That was when they demanded N30million from me. That is about $60,000. I have never owned such an amount of money before. They instructed me to sell my house and vehicles.



“For five days, they held him, they beat him and asked us to listen as he wept and begged for his life. The traumatic experience will live with me forever. “We prayed and also lived in daily nightmare as they vowed to waste his life if we did not pay the ransom.



“We informed our king, government officials, Amotekun and everyone we could reach. There was nothing much they could do. They combed the bush to rescue him but all to no avail.



“We are forbidden to call them Boko Haram or killer herdsmen. We are forbidden to pay ransom, it is against the law. Yet people die daily in the hands of their abductors. I now live in perpetual fear of kidnappers.



“My brother was tortured by the kidnappers and can no longer walk on his two legs. He now walks like an animal with two hands on the floor because he cannot stand straight again. They used cutlass as their cane for five days on him. He walked barefooted in the bush and his legs were swollen. He is hospitalized now.



“The victim could have been me but I dropped off from the vehicle at the training center for him to take food to those working in the farm. To make it worse, it rained cats and dogs that night and he was soaked in the flood.



“We had to pay N2.2million ransom though we were asked to pay N30million and we begged them that there was nowhere to get it. They even advised me to sell all the vehicles we use in the farm and also sell houses to pay. I thank God my brother is back, though very sick in hospital up till now. The fence we spent N10million to erect with barb wire, we met it on the floor and we didn’t know what happened and the next thing is this attack”.

Describing the attack on Sisters City as violence against women, Olutosin said: “They want to frustrate me and frustrate the women who are taking refuge here.



Inside massive Sisters City



Olutosin narrated how she founded the pro-women project which she called dream project.



“When I was younger, my mother had many challenges with accommodation because my father died when I just three years old”, she stated.



“By the time I was 15 years, we had lived in eight different houses with different family members. There were horrible challenges that I don’t want to recollect them. Then an opportunity came when a friend said she wanted to do something for me and asked me what I really loved to do.



“I told my friend I would have loved to build houses for people like my mother who had nowhere to live, a place where they can live for at least three years for free, save money, then go back to the communities to be able to stand on their own.



“I could have told her I wanted to send my daughters to the United States to study but I told her I wanted a Sisters City. An opportunity arose again in the process of building the city to build a training center and today we have four big halls for hairdressing, tailoring and furniture training, just to mention a few.



“We have three vehicles that commute trainees and trainers from Owo which is five minutes’ drive free of charge.



“Accommodation is free and it is for women from different villages in every part of Ondo State. They stay there, sleep freely and learn freely. Presently, we have about eight occupants and 14 buildings with 25 bedrooms. There is a public kitchen for free meals for hungry passersby.



“We have an orchard where we planted 2, 000 cucumbers, 100 coconut trees, 120 palm trees, 50 avocado pear trees, 50 orange trees, 50 sour sops, 20 guava trees, 80 plantains, 200 teak trees, 52 araucaria plants, six hybrid mango trees, lots of maize, 85 ugwu plants, thousands of tomatoes and thousands of red pepper which is free for occupants.



“There is no government hand in it. It is just one of my friends that sponsored this. All the equipment needed for hairdressing, tailoring and even furniture are there for the training of women. It is a place where any woman who needs transformation from any part of the country can live for three years.



“If she wants farmland, we give to her. If she wants training, we also give her for free. Sisters City is a free accommodation programme for indigent women who can’t afford rent”.



Reliving how the dream of the project came, she told Sunday Vanguard: “When I came to Owo for a free training four years ago and saw the deplorable condition of some women, I knew that I must do something, because if the existing structure does not permit development and progress of indigent women, the structure must change.



“This is exactly why I relocated to Owo to work with women and see what we can do together to make change happen”.



Food Bank



Speaking on the food bank she started 10 years ago in Ibasa, Lagos, Olutosin said, “Our food bank has grown far than I could ever imagined and we expanded to other areas as long as it is safe and secure for us to travel.



“The food bank cannot meet our foodstuff demand in Ondo and Lagos states because there are too many old and struggling women who continue to contact us for free foodstuff and that is the reason I decided to start farming. Starting our farm in Utelu Owo is a major landmark in the history of our organisation.



“We give our maize to women. We started our sustainability farm on 10 acres and whatever we get from there we sell and use it to buy other foodstuff like noodles that we cannot get from the farm.



“We planted 25,000 cassavas last year which have matured and we want women in the community to fry gaari and it is free.



“We give out to not only Ibasa people where we started in Lagos, we also give out food to women in Ido-Ani, Imeri, Afo, Igbara –Oke, Akure and any community that needs us. Once they hear the radio announcement and they call, we take food bank to them”.



Challenges



Olutosin lamented that there is no electricity in Utelu community. “What we do is to install solar system. We have solar floodlight to make the place comfortable”, she stated.



“Outside the city, it is total darkness. The road is horrible. There is no secondary school there and there are more than eight villages in Utelu. The primary school there should be more than 30 years old. Once they leave primary school, most of them go to farm and next thing is to get married. If you are to go to secondary school, you have to wake up as early as 5am and walk to Owo to attend secondary school which many natives see as too stressful when they can easily trek to their farms.



“Transport fare from the communities to Owo is as high as N700 daily and there is no vehicle and Okada. They have to stay at the main road to beg vehicle drivers passing to drop them at Ikare junction. No good road.



“It is also because of insecurity. No Okada wants to go there because they don’t want to be kidnapped and their Okada stolen. Their king was shot dead on his way from a meeting in Akure.



“Amotekun and the police are working in synergy and they are working very hard. It will be good if government can build a security post there. Also in criminalizing payment of ransom, it should come after putting the machinery in place to make sure kidnapping is a thing of the past.



“People are being kidnapped daily and government is criminalizing payment of ransom. Which one should be criminalized? No family will leave his or her loved one to be killed. Build at least one public secondary school closer to Itelu communities to reduce the rate of illiteracy if truly we want to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.



“I also want government to build roads because using motorbike when we were trying to escape wasn’t safe and it was horrible. I have been asked to build a police station in Utelu so that government can post policemen there but I don’t have such money.



“Government cannot do it alone because they have a lot in their hands. I beg well-meaning Nigerians to support the transformational project”.



On going back to Sisters City after the kidnapping attack and what will happen to the women undergoing transforming, Olutosin said, “Sisters City is the first and only Sisters City in the world.



“I can work from any country in the world as long there are communities.



“Three countries opened their gates for me to bring Sisters City there, but I said no because I know my people need Sisters City more than any country in the world.



“We have gone too far to give up and too optimistic to fail”.