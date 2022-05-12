Nigerian-born American model Babalola Otitoju Joseph, now known famously as Joseph Water has explained why he is keen to adopt a new name.



Babalola Otitoju Joseph who is 28 years old, migrated from Nigeria to America to boost his chance as a global model, has been successful in America where he has walked the New York runway in his ascendancy in the modelling world.

What has been your best experience in your modelling career in America?

My best experiences are getting model casting calls, getting my headshots, and just creating my portfolio. I revel in these and it gives me a relief that I interpret as self-care.

What is the worst experience so far, and how did you manage it?

My worst experiences so far were issues of sexual harassment and assault. Sadly, they happen often. I remember an instance when I was shooting and a stylist touched my crotch. It was an ugly incident but I waved it off because it was a quick shoot. I’ve also had to undress in undesirable and uncomfortable public places, but over time I’ve gotten used to it.

What is your advice to young Nigerian hoping to migrate to America and follow your footsteps?

Firstly, they need a great dose of self-belief and tenacity to follow their dreams. They need to also understand the nuances of modelling; it is way more than having a pretty face and being photogenic. It’s a synergy of posture, style, body rhythm, experimenting and creating, and finally, confidence. They must be ready to attune themselves to their creativity because modelling requires an imaginative mind.

How often do you relate with folks back in Nigeria?



I regularly relate with my folks back in Nigeria. My extended family is over there with a couple of loved ones and friends. Even though relocating to the USA has tremendously helped me, I cannot displace how my people in Nigeria supported me through this journey.

Are you involved in philanthropy? If yes, kindly give a detailed explanation.

No, I am not involved in philanthropy at the moment, but it’s on my list to build a motherless baby home and give them charity. Soon come.

What are the common mistakes that Nigerians make in America?

The common mistake Nigerians make here in America is trying to impress people, because it is somewhat the norm back in Nigeria to show off a lot. However, in America, there are many people that do not care about external validation, that’s why there are many unassuming millionaires and billionaires. Many Nigerians in America also neglect their health — they don’t go for periodic checkups, and they don’t watch what they eat, drink and use. They get attached to processed food and quick fixes which exposes them to certain illnesses as we are genetically susceptible to some medical conditions because of our race. The last common mistake I see amongst Nigerians in America is a lack of cultural intelligence. You can’t go to another man’s land and not adjust in ways that suit their lifestyle or you’ll be frustrated.

What have been the strengths of Nigerians who migrated to America and made a success of their lives?

The common strength of successful Nigerian immigrants in America is their ability to unlearn and be adaptable to the American culture without compromising core beautiful African cultural heritage. They also have patience, resilience, and doggedness to keep trying different opportunities, developing themselves, and aiming high as America is a land of possibilities.

If you can turn back the hands of time, what would you correct about your life before going to America?

I would have loved myself more, traveled more and I would have invested in Bitcoin and other valuable cryptocurrencies.

Nigerians are known globally to be involved in internet fraud. How do you relate to this each time you hear or see news about Nigerians arrested for such crime in America?

It can be mortifying each time I hear that a Nigerian was arrested for fraud in America, coupled with the fact that Nigeria has been rated one of the top on the fraud list in the world. This has stifled the possibility of getting loans, getting married to foreigners, and just other international and interracial deals. However, the truth is that a lot of other young Nigerians are hardworking. We are known for our resilience and focus. I find consolation in the fact that others are making legit money.

As a model, what do you spend money on to make yourself look good and on top of your game?

I spend money eating healthily to look good, I also maintain my body structure by exercising, following beauty regimens like taking care of my skin and teeth, etc.

What do you like about the American system per how government is responsive and responsible to the people?

What I like about the American government system is the financial aid structure that provides people of all races and colours the opportunity to go to school through loans. The American government provides equality for everyone, and creates a balance that accounts for reasonable liberty for different expressions, and ideologies as long as they are not hazardous.

What is your biggest fear in life?

My biggest fear in life is not fulfilling my purpose in life; that is why I work relentlessly to actualize my goals. I want to give back happiness and a soft life to my family that deserve the credit for pushing me to where I am today, and not bringing this to fruition scares me.

What is your advice to the Nigerian government on helping young people in order to stop them from leaving the country in droves?

The Nigerian government should create job opportunities for the ever-rising population, and they should diversify the economy and sources of revenue as Nigeria is blessed with much more than crude oil. Also, they should provide social security, a working legislative system that will prioritize the voice of the people. Social amenities are lacking and there’s also a need for standard hospitals, good roads, and a great political climate that regard its citizens.

Are you involved in any entrepreneurial enterprise? If yes, share with us.



Not yet. Recently, I have been spending hours thinking of inventions and new business ideas as I want to come out with something unique and valuable to people, and when I get a grip of it, I’ll make it public.

What new direction do you intend to explore in the near or far future?

I intend to start my clothing line. I want to materialize the designs I have in my head and direct them with an amazing team from conception to execution. I delight in creating new ideas, designing, and developing my ideas. My clothing line will enhance fashion and provide quality at an affordable price.

How do you find dating in the American society?



Dating in America is difficult as it’s a cesspool of people with divergent needs. Also, most Americans have social media platforms and partake in online dating & hookup websites where both parties are just up for casual sex and flings. Hence, the American dating culture has been greatly bastardized for people with a long-term mentality. Dating in America is a game of confidence. I’ve noticed that over time it’s not usually about being the most intelligent or beautiful, but the most confident. Americans often feel as though they need to act boldly to make a favorable impression on their counterparts, which I guess, is a good thing.

How easy do you find interracial relationship?



I find interracial relationships quite interesting because it is the union of people with different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences, and it breeds a lot of learning and adventure. All that matters is the willingness of both partners to make it work despite their differences.