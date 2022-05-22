.

Music star and philanthropist, Yinka Adeola Al-Hassan better known as Yinka Rythmz, is one of the Nigerian-born singers rocking the entertainment world in the Diaspora.

The dude has taken his time to appreciate families, friends, fans, and well-wishers with a new rhythmic and groovy Afro captivating single and the official music video titled ‘The Appreciation.

Yinka, while speaking on the new effort said “The ‘Appreciation’ is powered by Apase of West Coast, the CEO of I’M Somebody Foundation, and Rashan Music International, adding that the single was released on May 8, 2022, in the United States.

“It’s a super vulnerable song that appreciates my past and present. I want to appreciate my blessings now and give others their flowers to smell as we journey through life together. The listening party ceremony was a moment of unexplainable and unexpected feelings of fulfillment, gratitude, and appreciation,” he said.

The music video was shot and edited by the multi-award-winning international Duo, Mr Temitope a.k.a Africano Media while Oluwasegun Oyegbile produced