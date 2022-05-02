CallTizzi

By Ben Njoku

Rising star, Edward Onyeke Vincent better known as CallTizzi is gearing up to take the country’s music industry by storm with his debut single titled ‘Ready’.

The Lagos bred singer made this known recently in a chat with Vanguard.

According to the singer, ‘Ready’ produced by Cyrillic Beat will be released exclusively on Audiomack and TikTok on May 6 and across other musical platforms on May 20.

The song, he disclosed was inspired by his friend who helped him get back on track when he almost gave up on his dreams.

He, however, pleaded with fans and music lovers to pre-save the song as it promises to be a banger when it drops.

The talented singer who is an independent artiste but under management, describes his sound as ‘Soul Sound’.

He is an undergraduate and a native of Benue state. He started his musical journey at very a tender age.

“Music has been me and I’ve been music, meaning that music means life to me,” CallTizi said.

Vanguard News