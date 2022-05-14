Late Deborah Samuel

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Friday, condemned in very strong terms, the unprovoked and unwarranted killing of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Miss Deborah Nelson, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by her school colleagues for alleged blasphemy describing the act as barbaric.



Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi. recalled that actions bordering on religion intolerance have been occurring so much particularly in the north.

The Yoruba body observed that the failure of the state to take drastic actions against the perpetrators of such act was what was making it to happen often and again.



It said: “This Deborah tragedy must be used as cue to put a permanent stop to faith-induced murder in our land.”



Afenifere commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for terminating his meeting in Abuja and rushed to Sokoto over the incident.

It, however, called on the authorities to “go beyond platitudes by ensuring that all the perpetrators of the evil act are brought to book. And to take measures to prevent a re-occurrence of such incidents in our midst.”



It also warned that “no-one can ‘fight for God’ in such a bestial manner. The best one could do is to preach, evangelize and spread the gospel and not to coerce or kill for the purpose of forcing others to embrace one’s own religion.”

Vanguard News Nigeria