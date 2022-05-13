… Launches impact report

By Juliet Umeh

A leading pan-African healthcare technology company, mPharma has said that the various innovative strategies was deployed to address issues of affordability and access to prescription drugs caused by excessive margins charged by stakeholders along the drug supply chain.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to providing access to affordable healthcare solutions in Africa.

Speaking during a virtual launch of its impact report attended by the former Minister of Health, Ghana, Mr. Alex Segbefia, representing the former President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani, and Head of Value Creation, Gabon Sovereign Wealth Fund, Serge Amissah, the CEO and Co-Founder of mPharma, Mr. Gregory Rockson noted that the contribution of mPharma to addressing the challenge of healthcare could not be over-emphasised, given its role during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the company, since its inception, has deployed a lot of innovative strategies to improve access, not only to medications but to essential healthcare services such as molecular diagnostics testing.

Rockson disclosed that the company’s intervention was geared towards addressing the issues of affordability and access to prescription drugs caused by excessive margins charged by the various stakeholders along the drug supply chain.

“In his remarks, former President Ghana, H.E. John Dramani, congratulated mPharma on promoting good health for all Africans while declaring the launch of the impact report.

He urged the company to keep pushing for technology-based, patients-centred, community-focused approaches that can meet the needs of patients irrespective of their location or financial status.

Also speaking, Head of Value Creation, Gabon Sovereign Wealth Fund, Serge Amissah pledged their support to rebuild the health sector in Gabon, adding that health is one essential resource for future generations, and that is why the Fund partnered with mPharma to work out models to rebuild the central medical store of Gabon.