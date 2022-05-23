By Boluwaji Obahopo

A traditional ruler in Kogi State and Agbana of Isanlu, Oba Moses Etombi, has advised security agencies to be more proactive to the safety of the citizens and foreigners in Nigeria.



The royal father, who is also the Chairman, Yagba East Local Government Traditional Council, noted that effective and efficient security is the panacea for doing business in any society.



Etombi, who spoke, weekend, at a meeting with traditional rulers, representatives of a Chinese Company, Pioneer Wood Processing Company, and security agencies at Isanlu, said, among others, “since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China 50 years ago, China and Nigeria have joined hands, supported each other, respected and accommodated each other’s core interests and major concerns, thus achieving great cooperation results in respective fields.

“In order to further consolidate the sound development of Nigeria-China relations, protect the smooth operation of Chinese projects and institutions, as well as the safety of enterprises and personnel, I solemnly propose to the related departments and general public: safeguard the legitimate business of Chinese and institutions in our Locality here.”



“Furthermore, I advocate that the public should abide by the law, live in harmony with our foreigners and jointly contribute to the economic and social development of Nigeria. In addition, relevant departments should take action to collect and reward clues for China-related crimes, severely punish China-related crimes, and mobilize various forces to carry out actions such as patrol.”