By Musa Na Annabi

Sokoto—A student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto accused of blasphemy was killed by a mob on the school campus, yesterday.

It was gathered that a 200 level student of the college named, Deborah Samuel, was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

A source said the students involved in the act forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building.

The source added that the students joined miscreants and barricaded the Sokoto/Jega road.

The deceased was said to be residing with her parents at Offa road area of old Airport Sokoto.

In a telephone chat, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Kabiru Yabo, confirmed the unfortunate incident, saying the military has been deployed to the institution to curtail the escalation of tension in nearby schools and Sokoto metropolis.

He, however, declined further comments on the incident, saying the institution has since been closed indefinitely.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, who also confirmed the incident, said: “Upon receiving the information, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders in the state to the school where the road was cleared and the situation was brought under control. Two students were arrested in connection with the crime.

“The school has been closed down by the school authority, and policemen were deployed to give tight security coverage.