By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called on the National Working Committee, NWC, of PDP, to set up an enquiry to unravel how the result sheets disappeared from the last controversial Adhoc delegates congress held in the the state.

PDP stated this at the end of its State Executive Committee/Stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri, in a resolution signed by the state chairman of the party, Charles Ugwuh, state secretary, Ray Emeana alongside other leaders of the party.

To achieve this, the state leadership of the PDP said they had resolved to present the issues to the NWC of the PDP for immediate attention and action to be taken.

The decisions taken by the PDP stakeholders said: “SEC/Stakeholders call on the National Working Committee, NWC, to set up an inquiry to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the Ideato North and South Adhoc delegates electoral materials.

“SEC/Stakeholders resolve to send a delegation led by the state chairman, BOT members, members of the state and national assemblies, and other leaders to the National Working Committee, NWC, to formally present the position of the Imo State PDP.

“SEC/Stakeholders resolved to within legal bounds, ensure that only those freely voted by delegates emerge during primaries and warn against any attempt to subvert the popular will of the delegates by any party officer or Adhoc panel/committee members no matter how highly placed.

“SEC/Stakeholders pass an absolute vote of confidence on the State Working Committee,” the PDP said.

The party added that henceforth, “The result sheets shall be declared in full view of the INEC and DSS officers. Failure to produce and timely give out the result sheets will be viewed as sabotage and the national committee for the conduct of the party primaries would not be allowed to leave the secretariat.”