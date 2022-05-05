By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, NMCO, has been rated the best Digital Innovation agency with the award of ‘Digital Innovation in the Federal Government’ in 2022 ahead of Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, Corporate Affairs Commission, NCC, and others.

This was made known in a statement signed by Head, Press, NMCO, Sade Fatoke, which pointed that the award was conferred by the 5th Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NIRA, Award category for the year 2022.

Read Also:

How Mining Cadastre kept revenue generation flowing amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

We’re tackling challenges undermining businesses, investments – Buhari

Adegbite tasks mining firm, host communities on strict compliance with CDA

According to NIRA, NMCO was nominated by the public and assessed by the Award Jury as fulfilling the criteria for the category, competed with other nominees including Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS; Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC; Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC; Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC; and the National Pension Commission, PENCOM, and emerged winner with the highest number of votes in favour of NMCO.

According to the statement, the Director General, Mining Cadastre Office, Engr. Obadiah Nkom, received the award for his Agency.

Nkom who was elated described the award as call for NMCO to remain focused and committed to its mandate and surpass current achievements including sustaining the tempo in reeling out more innovations for better service delivery in the mining sector.

“I will say this award is a call for more dedication and commitment for MCO to continue until government’s desire for the agency and the sector is fulfilled,” he said.

NIRA is a Nongovernmental orgaanisation established by the order of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to manage the Nigeria’s country code.

It presented the award to the best portal of the federal government with excellent user experience which promotes innovation and local content development with the .ng domain name.

Vanguard News Nigeria