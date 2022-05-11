By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has completed the payment of the second tranche of 25 per cent of the arrears of minimum wage increments to eligible military retirees which commenced on Friday 6 May 2022 with the conclusion of the exercise on Tuesday 10 May 2022.

In the regard, the Military Pensions Board has fulfilled the commitment it made to thousands of ex-soldiers and officers whom it promised the arrears will be paid as soon funds for the payments were released.

Chairman, Military Pensions Board, Rear Admiral Saburi Abayomi Lawal who confirmed the payment in Abuja in a statement he personally signed, said, “The payments were made to the various bank accounts of pensioners on the MPB payroll. Consequently, all eligible military pensioners are advised to contact their banks for their entitlements.

Rear Admiral Lawal said, “This payment is the second instalment being paid to eligible military retirees who are active on the Board’s data base and it is in fulfilment of the agreement reached between the Board and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMoFBNP) for quarterly releases of the appropriated sum in the first month of each quarter of this year.

“It is important to state that these payments are basically for arrears of increment in pensions of military retirees who are on MPB payroll between 18 April 2019 and 30 April 2021, occasioned by the new National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2019.

“It is also necessary to inform that all Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased military pensioners who are entitled to these same arrears have been paid in full.

“Furthermore, the Board would like to inform our esteemed retirees and the general public that the MPB is up to date in the payment of monthly pensions and gratuities to our military pensioners/retirees and has fully settled the death benefits of all confirmed NOKs of deceased military personnel/pensioners.

“These accomplishments are made possible through the immense support the Board has continually received from the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Defence and the FMoFBNP, which has ensured regular releases of funds to the Board.

“On behalf of our esteemed military pensioners therefore, the Board wishes to thank President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his immense support to the Board and military retirees.

“Also, the Board extends its appreciation to the Hon Minister of Defence, Maj Gen BS Magashi (Rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor as well as the Service Chiefs for their constant support to the Board towards meeting its constitutional mandates.

“The MPB wishes to assure our esteemed military retirees/pensioners, NOKs of deceased military personnel and other well-meaning Nigerians that the Board remains resolute and will ensure complete payment of the 24 months Minimum Wage arrears before the end of the year, subject to release of funds by the FMoFBNP.

“While thanking you all for your patience, understanding and continued support, please accept my esteemed regards as always.”

Recall that the payment of the first tranche of the payment of arrears of the minimum wage increment was made in February this year and over 90, 000 retired military pensioners who are alive and active were paid 25 per cent of the arrears of salary increment.

Vanguard News Nigeria