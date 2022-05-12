By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step in and quickly resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, impasse warning that Nigerians youths are currently enraged by the fact that universities are shut while Ministers and All Progressives Congress, APC, members easily cough out N100million to purchase presidential nomination forms of their party.

He group warned that there is growing resentment among Nigerian youths at the moment over the lingering ASUU strike stressing that there was need to quickly have the dispute resolved as soon as possible to enable Nigerian students return back to school.

The MBMJP in a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi by its Convener, Joe Bukka, said the growing anger in the country over the continued closure of Nigerian universities should be a source of worry for all those in positions of authority.

“We urge President Buhari to step into the matter and have it resolved because the continued closure of public universities while APC members easily cough out N100million as if it is N10million to buy forms is the topical issue in the country and it is further fueling the anger of the youths.

“It is unfortunate that we have a set of leaders in this country who care less about the children of the ordinary man. They go purchasing presidential nomination forms and rubbing it on the faces of very hungry Nigerians.

“It is morally wrong to keep Nigerians students at home while this is going on. It is even more disheartening when you hear our youths speak of the leaders of this country because they paint a picture of a group of people who are raping the country.

“Our children no longer believe in patriotism because of the manner our leaders are going about their future and well-being. That should be a source of worry to all those who occupy positions of authority in the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government.

“I recall during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, day’s when we have issues of this nature, the leadership of the Senate under Senator David Mark always stepped in to have such matters resolved as quickly as possible; but under this government they are all busy for themselves and their families. The masses will certainly not forget this ill turn in a hurry,” he said.