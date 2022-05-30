By Nwabueze Okonkwo

No fewer than 194 students of Metallurgical Training Institute, MTI, Onitsha, Anambra State have matriculated to run Diploma programmes in technical manpower development and skill empowerment programmes.

Out of this figure, 152 students were for MTI Diploma while 42 others were for National Diploma, ND.

Director, .Chief Executive of MTI, Pastor Bode Fakuade, who disclosed this on campus while addressing the matriculating students during the institution’s 28th matriculation ceremony in Onitsha, said technical skills would be imparted into them at the end of their career programmes for technological development and nation building.

Fakuade explained that since technical skills empowerment plays a pivotal role in ensuring that young Nigerians are adequately trained to become skilled and competent, MTI was established by the Federal Government to ensure that young Nigerian are trained and equipped to run the industrial sector of the economy as well as be self employed thereby employing others and creating wealth.

He mentioned mechanical maintenance engineering, industrial electrical/electronics engineering, instrumentation and control systems engineering, heavy mobile equipment maintenance engineering, industrial metallurgical and foundry engineering, welding and fabrication technology, mechanical engineering, computer engineering and computer science as some of the skills to be imparted on the students at the institute at the end of their career period.

In her speech, the training administrator of the institute, Mrs. Chinyere Ughamadu, who described the students as lucky and privileged ones among their contemporaries, advised them to utilize their golden opportunities properly by imbibing the virtues of hard work and determination to excel in their studies.