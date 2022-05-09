In a bid to make housing available and affordable to Nigerians, Meritabode, a real estate company in Nigeria has launched yet another premium estate in Arepo, Ogun state.

The project called Emerald Wellness City follows the ongoing construction of 200 units of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom bungalows at a previously launched project, Sapphire Court in Mowe-Ofada.

Speaking at the project launch, Mr. Oludotun Oseni, the CEO of Meritabode stated that the focus of the project was to invest in quality housing units and an environment that will promote the physical and mental wellness of prospective residents.

He said, “Emerald Wellness City is a prestigious project and this is because at Meritabode, we hold ourselves to the highest standards in real estate. We are known for providing quality houses that are premised on tested and trusted values towards meeting customers’ ever-evolving needs.

“We are taking intelligent steps in tackling the housing crisis in the economy by exploring viable communities within close proximity to commercial city centrals and ensuring the availability of affordable residential homes of the highest standards to Nigerians.

“With Emerald Wellness City, we are promoting the development of housing communities that focus on better mental and physical wellness of residents. The project has been exclusively planned to feature amenities like a rejuvenation centre housing a sauna, gym and swimming pool, Green areas on each plot, Health facilities, Creche and nursery for kids, Commercial areas with shopping malls, village markets and a lot more in line with our vision for the estate.”

The General Manager of Meritabode, Mrs. Ofure Oseni shared further insights on the project saying, “Emerald Wellness City is a golden investment opportunity for investors to maximise. We are offering everything an urban city has to offer. Our focus is not just to sell lands and housing units but to invite the public to join the ‘Meritabode community.’ We have made many dream homes a reality and we will continue to provide an endless amount of many more”.

“Emerald Wellness City has been carefully planned to create a community that provides well being and healthy living to dwellers. It embodies a calm, peaceful and serene environment, perfect for that needed getaway from the noise and stress associated with the major cities” She stated.

Speaking more on the company’s new development, Victor Igbinoba, Sales Manager at Meritabode stated that Emerald Wellness City is a scenic and serene estate with unique life-enriching infrastructures, offering value to buyers.

He said, “Emerald Wellness city is located in Arepo and only 15 minutes from Alausa, Ikeja which is a fantastic location for real estate investment. Potential investors and residents can either purchase outrightly to immediately get a registered survey and deed of assignment or key into the company’s flexible and affordable payment plan to spread payment for up to 12 months.

“We have 450 sqm and 600 sqm lands available for purchase. Investors looking to buy into the property can make a booking, fill a subscription form, and pay the initial deposit of NGN2,000,000.” Igbenoba explained.

Meritabode is a property development company that offers residential real estate development services in Nigeria with investment opportunities that are secure, accessible and highly profitable for investors.

Aside Emerald Wellness City, the company has a healthy track record of developed estates such as Emerald Garden City, Simawa, Phases 1, 2, 3, 4 and 4B; Emerald Garden City, Mowe Ofada, Phases 1 and 3; Emerald Garden City Agbowa Ikorodu and Imota, Ikorodu; Emerald Garden City, Agbara and Emerald Garden City, Ibeju Lekki, Phases 1, 2 and 3.