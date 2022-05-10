By David Royal

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti on Tuesday cleared the air on recent developments with his marital status admitting that his first wife Funsho Adeoti, contributed to the furnishing of the house which Mercy flaunted on social media.

According to Kazim, Funsho bought some furnishing materials and part of the money which he has refunded. He further said that his second wife Mercy had also added some furnishing to the house as well.

Saying that there is nothing bad in a husband and wife building a house together but in his case, he built the house all by himself.

You would recall that Funsho Adeoti in her latest post, slammed the new couple for turning the house she built into their love nest.

she said:

“Mercy it’s the AUDACITY FOR ME, LIKE, SERIOUSLY…like I told you, you can have him, keep him do whatever the h-ll you want with him, BUT one thing I will NOT LET GO OF is my SWEAT, WHAT I WORKED HARD FOR.”

“LITTLE girl you’ve gat some nerve 🙄 how dear u think it’s okay showing off what I worked hard for on a daily basis and think I would be ok with it… Kazim TAME YOUR D*G… I WARNED YOU. WAY TOO MANY TIMES. KAZIM AM COMING TO GET WHAT IS MINE THIS I PROMISE YOU.”

Meanwhile, Kazim in a statement revealed that his first wife left him no choice but to marry another wife when she decided to permanently relocate to the US.

According to him: “I have read many things that have been written about me and my family. Many of which are fabricated lies and some directly from my first wife ( which understandably is angry I married a second wife)

“At this point, it is necessary I put the records straight. I have two wives. One lives in the US and the other lives here with me in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, I just got back from America three days ago where I spent quality time with my family and tried to mend fences with my first wife who is obviously still angry I married a second wife (A move my religion permits as a Muslim)

“And talking about being a Muslim and a responsible man, I make sure none of my family in the US or in Nigeria is suffering. It is laughable that some people said I have abandoned my US family in as much as I travel to see them often

The Nigerian movie marketer also revealed that he ensures his US family gets $1,500 for upkeeps from 2016 until recently when he reviewed it to $1000.

“For the record, I ensure my US family gets $1,500 from 2016 until recently when I reviewed it to $1000 because our daughter is now in the private University and I have been solely responsible for her school fees and upkeep.

“In as much as there is nothing bad in a husband and wife building a house together, in my case, we did not. I built the house by myself.

“When I was furnishing the house, she bought some furnishing materials and part of the money. I have refunded. My second wife had added some furnishing to the house as well.

“It is not in my character to speak ill of people who were once friends not to talk of my first wife (who is still my wife as we speak). I will not speak ill of her for the sake of good and bad times that we shared and the good kids that God gave us.

“It is understandable that my first wife is unhappy about getting a second wife but she left me no choice when she relocated permanently to the US.

READ ALSO:

“I am a Muslim and Islam permits me to marry more than one wife as long as I take care of them and I don’t maltreat them. I can stand before God and man that as a man I have done my best not to maltreat them.

“And I will not paint my first wife bad no matter what or use foul language on her and her family (who have been with us all through this journey)

“When she came to Nigeria recently, (she, myself, her family and mine had a zoom meeting, we didn’t see each other physically). and our meeting was open, honest, and respectful.

“Many of them are surprised at the turn of events and the dragging of family names in the mud. But as it is, we have to leave everything in the hands of God and let God continue to guide us and reward us all.“

Vanguard News Nigeria