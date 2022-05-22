At a time when Nigerian hip-hop genre is taking a backseat and female rappers are getting low brand visibility, Sophiegrophy is one young rapper showing that it can be done through her wits, punch lines and music.

Sophiegrophy is an Australian based Nigerian born hip-hop artiste who is wowing her fans through the streaming numbers of her music online. The talented artiste is breaking the bias society has put on female entertainers. She is changing this narrative through her music and walking the talk through her amazing work ethic.

In her brilliant discography, Sophie has released songs like Crazy Life (2022), Drehpehs, Cringe (You are the boss), Ways, amongst others.

The stylish youngster has performed at major festivals like Rolling Loud Australia, had her own Spotify billboard and lot’s more. Sophie was 13 the first time she performed in front of an audience.

According to her:” This was back when I first started high school so I was 13. My high school at the time ran a talent show which I participated in. The crazy thing is that I was not nervous at all. I was more excited to perform and showcase my talent”.

One of the traits that makes Sophie unique is her sense of style.

Hear her: “I just love to wear things that make me feel comfortable and I wear whatever I consider to be dope. Growing up, I was always the type to wear things that many deemed weird but I never cared because I liked them”.

Sophie’s first single of 2022, ‘Crazy Life’ is enjoying massive airplays, acting as the balm that soothe her fans’ pains. She is definitely one artiste you should be paying attention to.