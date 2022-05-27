By Miftaudeen Raji

In an impressive primary election contest, a female Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani, beat six male aspirants and political heavyweights to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Adamawa State.

The election committee chairman, Malam Gambo, declared Binani the winner, after scoring 430 votes, the highest in the election to defeat Nuhu Ribadu, a former presidential aspirant of the Action Congress and pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who polled 288 votes.

The immediate past governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, came third with 103 votes, Abdurrazaq Namda polled 94 votes, while Wafari Theman had 39 votes.

Umar Mustapha Madawaki and Wafarniyi Theman respectively clinched a fifth and sixth positions in the contest.

Her Background:

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was born on 11 August 1971. She is a serving senator of the All Progressives Congress APC representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the 9th Assembly.

Popular as Binani, Aishatu was formerly a member of the House of Representatives representing the Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party in the 7th Assembly (2011–2015), before she decamped to the APC.

Aishatu had her university education in the UK, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering at the University of Southampton.

She is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mixed Feelings greet the emergence

While congratulatory messages have been pouring in on Twitter, some people believe it’s not yet time to celebrate the Adamawa senator.

Congratulating Aisha, Samuel Balaton, said, “Congratulations to you iron lady, God will give you wisdom, knowledge and understanding to rule the people of Adamawa. I give all the glory to God almighty.

Theresa Tekenah said, “Whao!!! Finally, let’s see the 1st female governor in Nigeria… Hopefully, she wins.”

“This is great news. She should be supported to win,” said Dola Dabiri.

Contrarily, Kehinde Ola Giwa said, “Why do you think she must win by ‘all and any means’? She isn’t the first. And won’t be the last.”

Meanwhile, Samson Oke Make, who fears the primary election could be out turned, said, in pidgin English, “Una calm down fess….let them send names to headquarters fess before we rejoice…Make Banky W no show face again…”

Muhammed Nasir reminded Nigeria of the Mama Taraba saga in 2019, saying, “I hope so. Let us remember what happened in Taraba State, so we don’t make the same mistake again.”

Gbadege Olawale said, “We must use this to make a statement, particularly for a girl child education in the North…….so by all and any means, this woman must win the general election.”

In his reaction, Ademola Tijani said, “Dear Women of Adamawa state! The ball is now in your court, you may let her down if you so wish.”

