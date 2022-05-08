By Gabriel Olawale

Isolor Anita AnoitedMercy popularly known by the stage name, Pastor, Anointedmercy John is a Gospel song writer and evangelist, who is currently on a mission of spreading the Gospel through Omega Fire Ministries, Barcelona Branch in Spain.

Born in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, she is a lover of Christ Jesus since childhood and her journey through the gospel movement brought about her encounter with music.

According to her, she started music professionally in 2017 when she received a musical CD from a sister during a crusade with Apostle Johnson Suleman in Austria, Vienna.

Listening to the content of the CD sparked up her music abilities, and she began to receive music inspiration whenever she is in the secret place with her maker Jehovah.

As a Gospel artiste, Pastor Anointedmercy John has five official singles to her name. She released her debut song, “Lover Of My Soul” in 2022, a song that reflects the love of God for all humans. It is also a worship song aimed at helping Christians express their love for God.

“Saviour Of The World” is another amazing song from Pastor Anointedmercy John.

The song is a powerful worship song capable of sending any believer into the realm of the spirit and consequently bringing anyone closer to God.

Over the years, she has been advancing in her mission of spreading the Gospel all over the world and music has become one of her major Gift from God and she’s using it for winning and lifting souls to Christ.