By Emmanuel Okogba

Kylian Mbappe will remain at Ligue 1 champions, PSG, quelling rumors of a possible move to Real Madrid, Vanguard reports

The France interenational signed on the dotted lines on Saturday to extend his five years stay at the club.

Mbappe’s decision to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain and turn down Real Madrid in the process has given rise to mixed reactions – one of them being Real reporting PSG to UEFA.