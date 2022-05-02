By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives said yesterday that Nigerian workers observed May Day in pain, agony and despair, given the suffocating working conditions and general economic hardship.

The caucus said the hardship was occasioned by the insensitive, corrupt and overtly inept All Progressives Congress, APC’s administration.

In a statement to congratulate the workers who joined their counterparts across the world to mark the International Workers’ Day, signed by the minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, the caucus also urged the government to end the industrial strike action embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

“The minority caucus insists that given their long-standing patriotism, sacrifices and dedication to the development of our nation in spite of the odds, the Nigerian workers deserve a better welfare package.

“Our caucus holds that if the APC government curbs its corruption, end its wastefulness and imbibe prudent management of our economy, it can indeed spare a better deal for the workers and enhance their welfare; an entitlement they truly deserve.

“The caucus also urges the Federal Government and all stakeholders to urgently resolve the issues surrounding the lingering industrial action by lecturers in public universities in the country.

“The minority caucus further charges the Federal Government to initiate more worker-friendly policies for capacity building as well as incentives to further enhance productivity of the Nigerian workers.

“On our part, our caucus assures that we will continue to initiate and give legislative backing to efforts tailored toward improving on the welfare and productivity of the workers.

“The minority caucus congratulates the Nigerian workers and wishes them a successful celebration.”