May Eid-el-Fitri rebirth bring Nigeria positive change, Lagos PDP celebrates with Muslim faithful 

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos State chapter, has felicitated the Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri festival, which marks the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fasting.

The party said the lessons of the period was not for only Muslims, but for all Nigerians, especially in the face of challenges from which the country needs deliverance, renewal and a fresh start.

The Lagos State Chairman of PDP, Mr. Philip Aivoji, made the salutation in a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, in Lagos on Sunday.

Aivoji said Eid El-Fitr, being the marking of the end of the 30 days of fasting, is symbolic of abstinence, devotion and spiritual rebirth in the holy month of Ramadan.

“I, on behalf of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos State, the exco and the big umbrella family at large, salute the Muslim faithful at Eid El-fitr.

“The fast was a period of cleansing and renewal, devotion, meditation and renewal.

“May Allah bless your efforts and answer your prayers.

“However, the period is symbolic for every Nigerian, especially with another year of political change close by.

“We all need to look inwards, retrospect and decide to renew our paths.

“As we celebrate, may we remember the victims of the insecurity, famine and other purveyors of death, pains, sorrow and despondency that have plagued Nigerians for a while now.

“Once again, happy Eid-el-Fitri to our Muslims brothers and sisters. May this rebirth bring the so much-desired peace, security and true unity to Nigeria.”