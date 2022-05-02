By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Senator representing Northern Senatorial District in Cross River state, Sen. Agom Jarigbe Agom has charged workers across the country to remain steadfast in giving their best in their service to the workforce of the nation .

Sen. Jarigbe made charge in release signed by the Director General of his Campaign organization, Dr. Clem Enahme yesterday in Calabar in commemoration of the Workers Day celebration .

According to the release Sen. Jarigbe who congratulated Nigerian Workers especially those of Cross River Northern Senatorial District maintained that they deserved every positive motivation possible as their contribution to the growth and development of the country was immeasurable.

His words :” This day which has been Set aside by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), for workers all over the world to celebrate the hallmark of your Struggle for enhanced welfare Package, reflect on the roles of labour and welfare of workers in the development and growth of the economy.

“It was in the late 19th Century in CHICAGO USA, that workers held a Protest over the Poor Working Conditions and long Working hours, sadly, many of them were killed and others Sustained Varying degrees of Injuries.

“The workers who were working 10 – 16 long hours daily, later Came together under a Central Labour Union to Proclaim that eight hours of Work daily Should Constitute a Legal day of Labour, which was accepted by all.

“It wasn’t until the UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY (UNGA), held a Conference and Came up with a Resolution that Labour is for 8 hours. As such, every MAY 1st Should be celebrated as international Labour Day,” he stated.

The lawmaker however bemoaned the persistent problems of non payment of workers salaries and other allowances including non payment of pensions as well as gratuities amongst other challenges bedeviling the civil servant.

Sen.Jarigbe described such development as inimical as it affects the productivity and punctures the morale of the worker and makes him not to give his very best while urging relevant stakeholders to always make sure there was no more delay or non release of workers statutory benefits as and when due in a bid to avoid regular industrial actions which is not good for our economy.

“I want to enjoin workers to remain Steadfast in giving their best in Service, even in the face of their Challenges, and to always reciprocate good gestures that comes their way.

“I can categorically tell you that all your challenges are surmountable, as it can only get better , and I pray that God will bless and guide you in your daily contribution to nation building, he stated.