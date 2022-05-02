By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended workers in the state for their contributions to the socio-economic and political development of the state.

Governor Ortom in a solidarity message in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, to mark this year’s workers day said the uncommon resilience of the state workforce in spite of the harsh economic environment gave him a sense of pride.

He said: “On this special day, I stand in solidarity with Benue workers. You have stood by me in the last seven years of our administration. You are the engine room of our modest achievements. I am proud of you.

“We are doing our best to ensure that your entitlements are always given priority attention. I can assure you that our administration will not leave any burden of salaries and pensions unpaid before our exit.

“I can only urge you to redouble your efforts in the discharge of your duties. Our government is a responsible administration that will continue to do the needful for our workers and to all Benue citizens.

“We shall continue to create an enabling environment for our workers and the private sector to thrive in Benue state.”

He also reiterated his call on all citizens to be security conscious in order to curtail the incursions of undesirable elements including the armed Fulani herdsmen causing mayhem in the state.

The Governor who promised to leave Benue state better and safer than he met it craved for a state that would be home for all irrespective of tribe or religion and would not compromise the welfare and security of citizens.