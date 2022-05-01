Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Civil servants in Ondo State may soon return to receiving percentage salaries if the state government fails to shore up its internal revenue.

This development came into open during the 2022 May Day rally, held in Akure, the state capital.

The state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Oluwole Sunday Adeleye, said that funding facility tagged ‘Bridging Facility’ offered States to shore-up salary payment from November, 2021 ended in April, 2022.

Adeleye noted that the facility ‘greatly helped the State Government to pay 100% salaries in the last five months.

According to him, worker could only pray to God for divine intervention and rescue.

The Chairman urged the state Ondo governor to look inward and help the situation.

Adeleye also urged governor Akeredolu to block leakages in revenue in the state by adopting the Treasury Single Account.

He lamented the non-payment of salary to staff of the state owned tertiary instituions especially the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic which had outstanding salaries of 12 months.

The Chairman advised Governor Akeredolu to plug leakages in the tertiary institutions and ensure adoption of the principle of Treasury Single Account (TSA) for the purpose of adequate monitoring and accountability.

Adeleye also called on workers to get their Permanent Voter Cards in order to be armed with the power to choose rightly at next year’s general elections.

Speaking at the rally, the state Chairman of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Hellen Odofin, demanded payment of salary arrears from December 2021 till date including outstanding leave bonuses.

In his speech, Governor Akeredolu said about 4,279 personnel had been recruited into various critical sectors of the Public Service from 2017 to date while over 3,532 eligible workers of different categories have been slated for promotion this year.

Akeredolu said his administration has put aside the obnoxious practice which encouraged partisan politics and truncated the careers of committed public servants by determining promotion of public servant on merit.

He said he would explored every available means to ensure that he met the obligations of paying workers salaries, pensions and gratuities, and subventions as and when due, despite the paucity of fund and the dwindling federal allocation.

Akeredolu urged all public servants to adopt a new attitude towards the business of governance by showing high sense of productiveness and creativity in carrying out their duties.

The Governor who appreciated the leadership of the organized labour in the state for the continued exhibition of maturity, understanding and support, particularly at these challenging times.

“The workers are the strong engine room of every government. Their contributions to the success of any administration can not be over-emphasized.

“It is in recognition of the importance of our workers that this administration has continued to place premium on their welfare.

Vanguard News Nigeria