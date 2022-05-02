By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The organised labour in Kebbi state under the chairmanship of Umar Halidu Alhassan, on Sunday, marked workers day in Birnin Kebbi the Kebbi state capital.

The grand occasion was held at the presidential logde and was attended by NLC affiliates, top government functionaries.

Earlier in his speech, Halidu listed labour demands which include a certified circular backing the minimum wage that was implimented since 2019 to Kebbi workers by the government.

He further asked governor Bagudu to review pensions of retired civil servants in the state, which according to him should be upward review every four years.

He also commended Bagudu for effecting the arrest of Idris Sulaiman over the death of a married woman and her four years old daughter recently in Birnin Kebbi, while urging the state government to expidite action against the killer.

While commending government for security in the state, he commiserated with victims of banditry in Yauri and Zuru.

On workers welfare, Halidu appealed to Kebbi government to implement teachers retirement age, ensure health contributions of primary teachers in the state are remitted to the appropriate account, payments of leave grants for three years to state and local governments workers in the state and inclusion of health workers in the minimum wage consequential adjustments, other demands include enrollment of workers into the health contributory scheme (KECHEMA) to curtail hardship for workers in the state.

In his speech, the representative of Bagudu who is the head of service Suffiyanu Garba Bena told the organised labour that Kebbi government will look into their demands and prompt attention will given.

He congratulated them for a successful may day celebration, the occasion was attended by the minister of justice Abubakar Chika Malami, National president of the NUT Nasir Idris, commissioner of works Abubakar Chika ladan and top politicians.