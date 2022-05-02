By Haruna Aliyu

The Organised Labour in Kebbi state under the chairmanship of Umar Halidu Alhassan on Sunday marked workers day in Birnin Kebbi the Kebbi state capital.

The grand occasion was held at the presidential lodge and was attended by NLC affiliates, top government functionaries, earlier in his speech the state chairman Kebbi state chapter comrade Umar Halidu listed labour demands which include a certified circular backing the minimum wage that was implimented since 2019 to Kebbi workers by the government.

He further asked governor Bagudu to review pensions of retired civil servants in the state which according to him should be upward review every four years but retired civil servants in Kebbi are not enjoying for now.

He also commended Bagudu for effecting the arrest of Idris Sulaiman who killed a married woman and her four years old daughter recently in Birnin Kebbi, while urging the state government to expedite action against the killer said that justice delayed is justice denied insisting that Justice must be done on the case.

While commending government for security in the state he commiserates with victims of banditry in Yauri and Zuru.

On workers welfare Halidu appeal to Kebbi government to implement teachers retirement age, ensure health contributions of primary teachers in the state are remitted to the appropriate account, payments of leave grants for three years to state and local governments workers in the state and inclusion of health workers in the minimum wage consequential adjustments, other demands include enrollment of workers into the health contributory scheme (KECHEMA) to curtail hardship for workers in the state.

In his speech, the representative of Bagudu who is the head of service Suffiyanu Garba Bena told the organised labour that Kebbi government will look into their demands and prompt attention will given he congratulated them for a successful may day celebration, the occasion was attended by the minister of justice Abubakar Chika Malami, National president of the NUT Nasir Idris, commissioner of works Abubakar Chika ladan and top politicians.