Delta State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko has commended workers in the state for their tenacity and resourcefulness, urging them to use the May Day celebration to reflect and reaffirm their commitment to serve their fatherland meritoriously.

The HOS in a statement in commemoration of the 2022 International Worker’s Day celebration, described the Civil Service as the engine room of governance, saying that the Delta State Civil Service could be regarded as one of the best in the federation.

He further added that the state Government under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has continued to recognize the pivotal role of the civil service in his quest of building a strong, virile and prosperous Delta.

Mr. Bayoko lauded Dr. Okowa for promoting and sustaining harmonious industrial relation with labour through deliberate policies geared towards providing the necessary enabling working environment for workers in the state.

On workers salaries, he said that, the government had not relented on its consistent payment of salaries, granting approvals to memos on welfare packages including promotion of civil servants as and when due.

The Delta HOS also commended the Governor for his giant developmental strides and untiring effort in improving the welfare of civil servants.

While listing some of the laudable achievements of the Okowa’s administration which include the new state-of-the art Secretariat Complex, vehicle and housing loan schemes for civil servants, regular manpower development amongst others, Bayoko disclosed that these initiatives were geared towards excellent, effective and efficient service delivery.

He called on workers in the State to reciprocate government gesture by imbibing the culture of diligence and reminded them to always be guided by the rules of the service in the discharge of their duties even as he enjoined civil servants to redouble their efforts and support towards achieving the stronger Delta mandate of the Governor Okowa’s administration.

The Head of Service who also commended the leadership of organized labour in the state for not relenting in protecting the rights of workers and for the robust cordial relationship with government, charged the labour unions to entrench and promote a good work culture among members.

Bayoko also enjoined labour unions to leverage on the friendly disposition of the present administration to maintain good industrial relations with government in resolving industrial disputes.