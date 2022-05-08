•Inspiring story of princess who built Africa’s biggest power substation

Princess Maryam Sola Akanmode is the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Cartlark International Limited. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering with over three decades experience in the engineering and construction industry. As she clocks the diamond age of 60 today, the astute and diligent entrepreneur shares with LUMINOUS JANNAMIKE an insight into her life’s journey and passion for humanity, amongst others.



Background

I am Princess Engr. Maryam Akanmode from Delta state; Ika to be precise. I was born on May 8, 1962. My parents are late now. They were Chief M.S.C Uboh and Chief (Mrs). Maria Uboh from the Uboh ruling dynasty of Ekuku-Agbor. I am royalty by birth, because my late grandfather was a king. So, my father was automatically supposed to ascend the throne after him, but unfortunately he passed on. My mum had 12 children – nine girls and three boys. I am the number four sibling. We were okay (growing up).

Education

I did my primary school at Corona nursery school in Lagos. My father insisted that we go home to learn the Ika language. So, I did my secondary school in Baptist Girls’ High School, Agbor. Then, I moved to ABU Zaria to do my basic studies before moving to America where I studied engineering in Texas Southern University. My father passed on when I was 20 (in 1982), just when I was getting to America, but I insisted on being an engineer. I had to pay my way through school. So, I started working from age 20. I am 60 now. So, I have been working for 40 years. I thank God for that. It wasn’t easy, but we try our best. I moved to America with some of my siblings. I studied engineering and became one of the best in the class. When I finished my studies, I moved back to Nigeria to start doing contracts.

Inspiration

As a child, even when my dad was alive; particularly when I was in secondary school, I was not the domestic type, because my father knew I was a straight ‘A’ student. So, he used to tell the rest of the family that I am going to be an engineer. My dad was a building contractor. At the age of 12-15, I started producing blueprints because I was like his secretary. That was when I said I was going to be an engineer, and I promised him I was going to be an engineer. Therefore, when I got to America and he passed on, I did everything with all my strength to make sure I achieved that.

Foundational Support

I will say I am lucky, because when my father passed on, my elder sister got married to late Chief M.K.O Abiola. So, he actually helped tremendously to pay my school fees (in America), but I didn’t let that get to me. I was still working, because I knew I needed experience.

Artistic side

I like to calculate. I graduated with straight A’s in mathematics, physics and further maths. So, I am a straight science student, but I like jazz music. I am very into Jazz… I also like to dance. I am a party animal. I like going to parties, but not always. I also like fashion a lot. I like to dress well and be at my best at all times, whether at home or work. I travel a lot too. I am a very inquisitive person. I always want to know. I guess that is the engineering instinct in me.

Life Lessons

Life has taught me to always be myself and very serious in whatever I do. I wake up everyday as early as 6:00am to make sure my children are ready for school. Even the one in the university, I call to make sure she is in school. I come to work early. I am not the sleeping type. Sleeping is not part of me. I don’t like to sleep. My eyes are always ‘open’. I like to really know what is going on. Though I am the CEO of my company, I am also my secretary. I like to do things on my own. I don’t like to rely on people.

Role model

Chief MKO Abiola is my role model. He is a very easy person who tells a lot of stories about his background and how he started (his business) without anything and grew it and built it up to the level it attained. There is something about my in-law. The little I know about him, though we were close, I have never seen him look for any address book. He has figures in his head.



I don’t know how he does it; no matter who you are, if you give him your phone number, he remembers all the figures. If you ask him how he remembers it, he tells you he is an accountant. So, if he can do it, I figured out that I should be able do it too.

Career challenges

Engineering is a good thing, but it is tough. It is not an easy nut to crack, especially in Nigeria. You would expect coming to Nigeria from America will be easy for women in engineering, but it is difficult. I remember walking into a meeting and they were looking at me and asking: ‘Where is your boss?’. And I tell them to ‘look beyond the face. Sit, let us talk.’ So, it is very difficult (dealing) with the men, but I make sure I muscle it with them. At the end of the day, I don’t let them leave me behind. I am always in front, and I will prove it.

Most challenging project

Ikot Ekpene Electrical Sub-station, a switching centre, because when they gave me that project, it was the biggest switching centre in Africa, and it is located in the heart of Niger-Delta, in Ikot Ekpene. I had to build a transmission line from Ikot Ekpene to Rivers state, going through the Imo river. It was challenging. At a point, I remember the first time I went there, some people were like I would be kidnapped. Nevertheless, I went there. The people said they thought it was an expatriate coming. I said, ‘No. I am a Niger-Deltan.’ I fought tooth and nail to make sure the project came alive. I had to dialogue with them. It wasn’t easy because most of the ‘boys’ were looking at me and saying “What kind of woman is this who just wears a boot, a jeans and T-shirt, and always ready to go?”. I told my team ‘Yes, we can do it.’ I talked a few of the ‘boys’ into going back to school, and I even paid for their school fees. They were so happy.

Even when we were commissioning the project, the Minister of Power at the time, Babatunde Fashola, once asked me if I was not afraid of the ‘boys’. In Nigeria, if you’re confident of what you are, and you are honest that you are trying your best to make it work for them, they have no reason (to be hostile).

Everything in life is about communicating with the right people and coming to their level to discuss with them. It was really challenging, but I thank God that we commissioned it. To be precise, it evacuates about 2,500MW of power. I designed it and built it. I brought in over 400 containers, and the project was supposed to be on top of a river. I did the piling and I took three years to build. The day I was commissioning it was the happiest day of my life, because nobody thought I would do it. Even when I was commissioning, Some people were scared, but I said “Don’t worry, commission it, nothing will happen.” Indeed, it worked.

Other projects

I am 80-90 percent into power (electricity) projects. They are not easy jobs. My real estate business is like a hobby. To me, it is child’s play, because building houses is not a big thing, but building a sub-station or transmission line that goes from Damaturu, even at the time Boko Haram was at its peak, requires greater attention and commitment than building houses. I told them I would do it, and I commissioned the project. That is not a child’s play. In addition, we also did Oyan River Dam. Remember; there was a time the Oyan dam broke. I was the one that fixed it. I am just starting another project in Anambra to power the state and link it to Enugu. It is not easy, but I thank God.

Regrets

The only regret I have is that my father is not alive to witness it (my successes), because each time I said I want to do something, I remember the “You, can do it” he also told me. So, spending all these years without my parents, and you still have your head on your shoulders, is not easy. Schooling in America? Even before MKO Abiola took over the bills, I was doing very well in school. Though I am an orphan I try to do my best.

Fashion style

I like the way the Arabs dress, because in as much as I like to be very fashionable, I don’t like to expose my body. So, I mix the Arabic dressing to westernise it, because it covers you and give you that respect. I always want something unique and not what others are doing. Some people see me and say ‘Oh, your clothes are very expensive’. On the contrary, they are very cheap. It is just the way you carry yourself. It’s not like you have to spend a lot of money to buy. I go to shops that people from outside don’t normally go such as Morrocan stores, Syrian stores, Iranian stores where you see unique things. I like unique things and things that make me comfortable.

Relaxation

I unwind by traveling; I just going out there to sit down outside Nigeria, because there is no way I will be in the country and relax. The phone will always ring. Even why I am out there, I go to unwind with my kids, because I want them to learn from some of my meetings even if I am still unwinding, because I still set up meetings and I go with them. I want them to understand the business. So, my unwinding is relaxing, sitting down, shopping, dinner, and good food. You know how it is in Nigeria today, you cannot unwind much.

Family

I have two girls. They are in school. Both say they don’t want to be engineers. They are in the medical line. My first daughter is in Adeleke University in Ede, Osun state, studying public health while my second daughter is in secondary school and she says she wants to be a cardiologist. So, I have asked what happens to all my engineering? (laughs). My husband gives me all the support and advice. He is like my lawyer.

Charity

I like charity work. I have a lot of homes I don’t even know that I pay their school fees for. I have so many of them. All I ask my beneficiaries to do is to send their results, I check them out, if it is okay. I also have some widows in Kogi state that I send funds to. I have done that for 14 years now. I keep increasing the fund and I tell them to rotate it and make the women comfortable. And for my friends, if I see you are not up to where you ought to be, which ever way I can assist them and their children, I do so. Even some of my staff, their children are in the same school with my daughter. Whatever it is concerning education, I will support.

Future

I am trying to bring up my children and the children that are looking up to me. I will like to make sure they grow in the right direction to assist to make sure that they attain to whatever level they want to be in life. I also want to focus on the humanitarian side and develop young minds.

