By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yohana Margif who recently dumped the party after buying the nomination/expression of interest form to contest the gubernatorial seat in Plateau State has now joined the Labour Party, LP to contest the same seat.

Margif had left the APC three days ago alleging imposition and lack of internal democracy but now accepts the Labour Party expression of interest form as the sole Governorship Candidate of the Party ahead of the 2023 election.

Accepting the forms at a brief reception hosted by the National Chairman of the Labour Party Barr. Julius Abure, in Abuja on Friday, Margif called on the party to trust him as their new symbol of unity, and growth on the Platea as according to him, “a lot is still needed to be done to restore the lost glory of Plateau…as many citizens are still outside hungry, unemployed and many more threatened by unwarranted and unnecessary security and economic challenges.”

Earlier in his remark, Barr. Julius Abure, in the company of the National Vice Chairman, North Central zone, Adi Adi, Plateau State Chairperson of the Party, Grace Zamfara, and other stakeholders of the Party, expressed confidence in Chief Yohana Margif, describing him as “a leader who understands the problem of Plateau” and assured him of the Party’s support towards the realization of the aspiration because “Plateau is in dire need of true and genuine leaders like Margif who will tackle insecurity for farmers to access their farms, revamp the state economy to create employment for youths in the State.”