Marcelo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Marcelo has said he will not continue at Real Madrid after the club won a record 14th Champions League title on Saturday against Liverpool.

The Brazilian who is the captain of the side was an unused sub but cheered from the sideline as they completed a season double.

Marcelo has been at Madrid since 2007 when he joined from Fluminense and has gathered close to 400 caps alongside almost 30 goals.

Marcelo, 34, leaves the club as the player with the most titles in its history (25).

“It’s a very nice moment. When you are first captain you dream of lifting the cup and I have become the only Brazilian to lift a Champions League as captain of Real Madrid,” he said

“The emotion is brutal, it was my last game with Real Madrid. But I am very happy. It’s not a day of sadness, I’m leaving with a lot of joy, grateful to the fans and the magical nights I’ve experienced at the Bernabeu.”

Marcelo won 25 official titles with the Merengue team – 13 in Spain and 12 at the international level:

5 Champions League

6 Spanish Leagues

3 European Super Cups

2 Del Rey Cups

5 Spanish Super Cups

4 Club World Cups