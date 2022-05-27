Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the Presidential Primaries of the two major political parties, a detailed analysis by Channels Television, TV on the manifestos of top contenders across the two parties has listed Governor Yahaya Bello as the aspirant with the most feasible roadmap.

In the rating done by popular Channels TV Data Analyst, Babajide Ogunsanwo, on the TV station’s Politics Today programme, Bello led others in the area of Equity and Accountability, Wealth Creation/Management, Education, Security, Power and Industrialization. The TV station recorded a tie for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Others whose manifestos were reviewed include: All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Others include: Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Minister of Science and Tech, Ogbonaya Onu.

Tambuwal, Fayemi, Obi and Tinubu tied second in the rating; Wike, third; Onu and Atiku tied fourth, among others.

Meanwhile, in another detailed analysis of the manifestos of just the APC contenders by Channels TV on Thursday, Bello still led other aspirants. There was however still a tie between him and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Fayemi came second, Tinubu and Onu, third; Ameachi, fourth, among others.

Recall that Governor Bello has presented his manifesto widely to the public through various media platforms and made same available to party stakeholders.

His 16-point roadmap for his Hope ’23 Presidential Campaign, tagged ‘The Roadmap’, spells out details of proposed activities in key sectors, including security, agriculture, education, and power among others.

Director-General of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Council, Hafsat Abiola-Costello had said that no candidate was better positioned for the 2023 Presidency than Governor Bello, a leading aspirant in the race.

“The latest rating by Channels TV shows that this presidential race will not be about the highest bidder but about who can effectively build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, tackle the challenges headlong, and has also demonstrated great capacity in like assignments.

“We thank Channels TV for daring to be objective in a contest involving many heavyweights,” Director, Media and Publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said.