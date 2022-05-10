Sadio Mane’s second-half header put Liverpool level on points with leaders Manchester City as Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to claim a crucial 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Douglas Luiz put Villa ahead on three minutes when he finished at the second attempt after Alisson had parried his initial header.

But Liverpool levelled three minutes later through Joel Matip who swept in from Virgil van Dijk’s pass after the home side could not clear a free-kick.

Liverpool lost Fabinho to injury on the half hour while Villa went close again when Philippe Coutinho shot narrowly over against his former side.

The winner came on 65 minutes when Mane diverted Luis Diaz’s cross into the back of the net for his 15th PL goal of the season.

Liverpool join Man City on 86 points ahead of City’s match with Wolves on Wednesday. A first defeat in four keeps Villa 11th with 43 points.

SOURCE: Premier League