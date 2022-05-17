Man seeks N18m for kidney transplant

The patient.

By Gabriel Olawale

A 40-year-old man, Christian Ude, is urgently seeking for N18 million to undergo a life – saving kidney transplant.

Christian was said to have been diagnosed of a kidney disorder 15 years ago in Imo State due to complication of diabetes mellitus.

When the problem became worse over the years, Ude’s family decided to bring him to Lagos for proper medical diagnosis.

A thorough clinical and medical evaluation report from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, signed by a Consultant Nephrologist, Dr Rotimi Braimoh revealed that he had an acute exacerbation of chronic kidney disease due to diabetes mellitus and was commenced on appropriate treatment which included antibiotics, insulin, anaemia treatment and hemodialysis.

The report also recommended an urgent kidney transplant.

His brother, Gideon Ude who spoke to Vanguard said: “In 2019, when my brother started discharging blood from his urinary organ, we rushed him to St. Leo Catholic Hospital in Ikeja. There, we were advised to take him to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.”

Gideon also said Christian was placed on twice-a-week dialysis at the cost of N80, 000. Unfortunately, the family can no longer pay for the treatment, hence the need for urgent kidney transplant as recommended by the doctors at LUTH.

“We have sold many properties, begged for help and everything we could do, but we are at a point where we need to call for help from people.”

He appealed to well meaning Nigerians to graciously intervene and save their brother from untimely death.

If you are touched with Christian’s plight please send your donations to: UBA account number: 2252835786; Christian Chidomerem Ude or call Gideon Ude on 0901 883 9966.