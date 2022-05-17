Late Deborah Samuel

A postgraduate student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Oyeniyi Oyewole Iwakun, has renounced his studentship of the university over the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education.



Iwakun, in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of ABU, dated May 13, 2022, said he no longer feels safe being a student of the university.



He also said he was withdrawing to protest the murder of Deborah.



“I, Oyeniyi Oyewole Iwakun, a Political Science postgraduate student with the admission number: P21SSPS8018 wishes to inform you of my decision to renounce my studentship at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.



“This decision is in protest of the gruesome murder of an innocent 200 level student, Miss Deborah Samuel of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto on Thursday, 12th May 2022 by some uncultured and evil minded religious extremists.



“I opine that no matter her offence, nothing justifies the action of her murderers. More worrisome as shown in the online video in circulation on the social media is the supervised and organized manner of her killing and cremation in a broad day light.



“As a detribalised young man with liberal views on religion, I see this ugly incident as most unacceptable in recent time therefore births my skepticism about my safety in Zaria, Kaduna state which has similar features of religious cum tribal intolerance, orchestrated insecurity and uncurtailed activities of bandits and terrorists.



“It may be her today, but who knows who is next tommorrow?

“Please accept this open letter as my contribution to the demand for justice for the late Deborah Samuel.



“It is my hope that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book as against the usual narratives in the past,”.he said in the letter.

