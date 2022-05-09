By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City could finalize their pursuit of Erling Haaland and make an announcement to that effect this week, according to reports.

City have not hidden their admiration for the Norwegian and will like him to fill the vacuum created by the exit of Sergio Aguero. Since Aguero left the club, City has struggled to get a perfect replacement, making do with a false 9 at some instances.

Gabriel Jesus who would have been a fit is struggling with getting game time and form. It had also been reported earlier that the Brazilian is set to join Arsenal ahead of next season.

Haaland, 21, currently with Borussia Dortmund has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season and is not stranger to England as he was born in Leeds.

According to The Athletic, Haaland’s move to the Etihad Stadium is a “done deal” and it should be confirmed this week.

Manchester City and Haaland agreed personal terms in April which cleared the way for dialogue between the clubs.

Manchester City are reported to have informed Borussia Dortmund that they will pay the fee required to activate Haaland’s release clause, which is a reported 75 million euros (63 million pounds).

Should the situation proceed as all parties expect, Haaland will be announced as a Manchester City player this week and will then join up with his side for their pre-season preparations.