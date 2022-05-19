By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A 36 years old man, Kingsley Essien has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police command for trafficking his wife to Mali for prostitution and as well sold her 2 year old son at the rate of N600,000.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbara divisional headquarters of the command by the suspect’s wife, Bright Essien.

She reported that sometime in October 2021, her husband, Kingsley Essien, informed her that he had secured a job for her in Bamako, Mali, and that he has assisted many people to that country for greener pastures before.

She explained further that she didn’t suspect any foul play until she got to Mali only to discover that she has been sold to human trafficker cartel headed by a woman at the rate of one million, four hundred thousand naira.

While in Mali, she was forced into prostitution, but later found her way to Nigeria embassy in Bamako where she was assisted back to Nigeria.

“On getting to Nigeria, she discovered that her two years old son in care of her husband was no where to be found”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday said upon the report, the DPO Agbara division, SP Abiodun Salau detailed his detectives to go after the suspect, and he was eventually arrested.

He said, “on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying he sold the two years old son to somebody at the rate of six hundred thousand naira”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered that the buyer of the son must be traced and arrested in order to recover the stolen child.

Vanguard News Nigeria