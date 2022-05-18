…As Council observes a minute silence in honour of Adeniyi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and his counterpart from the Women Affairs Ministry, Dame Paulen Tallen are among the cabinet members attending the ongoing Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two ministers alongside the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige were among the political appointees that had indicated interest in contesting elections in various positions in 2023.

Senator Ngige and Malami had announced their withdrawal from contesting elective positions after the valedictory session with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

While Malami is physically attending the meeting at the council chambers, Dame Tallen, who had earlier indicated interest in contesting senatorial election in Plateau state joined virtually.

Senator Ngige is on an official visit to South Africa where he is attending the International Labour Organization, ILO global conference on Child Labour in Durban.

The AGF shelve his ambition of vying for the governorship seat of Kebbi State to remain in the cabinet until 2023.

Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was held in honour of former Minister of communications under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83.

Those physically in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha;, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Other Ministers who are also in attendance include the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Powwr, Abubakar Aliyu, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others are Minister sof State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, Agric, Mustapha Shehuri and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.