By Idowu Bankole

…as she weds her heartthrob, Henry Ohaeri.

In a glamorous celebration yesterday, Oprah Chioma Uzodimma, daughter of Governor Hope Uzodimma, exchanged marital vows with her heartthrob, Henry Ohaeri in Owerri, Imo State.

The wedding which took place at the Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Owerri, was officiated by the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace A. J. V. Obinna and witnessed by a mammoth crowd of dignitaries, associates, friends and well-wishers of the couple.

It was a gathering of progressive Leaders as President Muhammadu Buhari was ably represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo. Other special dignitaries who graced the occasion are the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also in attendance was the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; H.E Comr. Adams Oshomole; the Honourable Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Paulin Tallen; the Honourable Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the First Lady of Cross Rivers State, Dr. Linda Ayade; the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and a host of others.

Father of the bride, Governor Hope Uzodimma, displayed his legendary skills during the “Father and Daughter” dance. The visibly elated father prayed for God’s wisdom and blessings upon his children.

