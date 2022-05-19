By Ebele Orakpo

Winners have emerged in different categories in the 2022 Sparklight News Award, following nomination and voting from Nigerians.

Leading the pack is Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who clinched the ‘Governor of the Year’ award, while the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, won the ‘Deputy Governor of the Year’ award .

Journalist of the Year (Print) award went to Sunday Oguntola, Online Editor of The Nation Newspapers, while Awe Olaoluwa of Rainbow FM 94.1 clinched the Journalist of the Year award (Broadcast).

Others are Personality of the Year which went to Remmy Hazzan, Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Public Communications; Lifetime Achievement Award went to Prince Niyi Olatidoye; among others.

According to the Chairman of the Award Planning Committee, Tosin Adesile, the event aimed at celebrating excellence and encouraging Nigerians to contribute positively to the development of the country at this crucial time has as theme: “The Role of Media in the electioneering campaign in a changing media landscape.”

The event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Alausa, Lagos, with Dr Emmanuel Oladesu of the Nation Newspaper delivering the media lecture.