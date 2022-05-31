.

Notable ex-militant leader and Mayor of Urhoboland has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to make the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his running mate for the 2023 presidential contest saying, he is the most trusted Nigerdeltan and a party man.

He made this known in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, Tuesday as he noted that Governor Wike has sufficient loyalty and patriotism to be engaged as a running mate to any man of goodwill, noting that he has proven to be masses – oriented with requisite understanding of Nigerian politics.

He stated further that the governor, who contested at the PDP convention against the victorious former Vice President has the ruggedness and the wherewithal to garner votes for the success of Mr Abubakar at the general elections next as he admonished him not to look the way of those grandstanding for same position in the Niger Delta.

While he was berated by governors and political leaders from the Delta region and describing them as Judas Iscariot, he said Mr. Wike is a reliable, strong and dependable ally to whoever trust him with higher political calling like the office of the Vice President.

Akpodoro, who is also the national Coordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC described Wike as an honest man who doesn’t mince his words matching it with actions. Although, not a perfect human, the Urhobo Delta State-born Youth leader said, in as much as he believes that victory beckons on Alhaji Abubakar at the polls, Wike would be his best ally and not those he said are hovering around the victorious Atiku for want of personal aggrandisement noting that only the Rivers Governor has the ears of the people because he has not betrayed the peoples’ trust any day.

In terms of service delivery, Akpodoro noted that Governor Wike has proven to be an agent of change and accelerated development in his administration of the state, adding that, should he be brought into the national space, the Niger Delta region will heave a sigh of relief from the deliberate underdevelopment of the region by self – serving leaders.

Wike, he noted is top notch in all he does and with integrity and high moral probity he has piloted the affairs of his state enviably to the shame of his detractors saying, as it stands today, the governor remains the best among his peers in human and material developments of the region noting that he is the only one who has the capacity to galvanise and increase the support base of the Turakin Adamawa.

Pointedly, Akpodoro said those governors, who betrayed Wike, who are supposedly their regional brother have the propensity to sell out anyone for their narrow interests adding that no governor has walked his talk like Wike, who he stressed has brought performance into governance with enough strength and vigour.

In midst of daunting traitorship, Akpodoro noted that Wike came second at the recently concluded party primary, a development he said goes to show how much strength he has over the people in region.

Niger Delta, he stated, yearns for men like Wike in power to better their lot and not ‘chameleons’ who are “for you” in the daytime and “against you” at night. With the mention of Wike as the running mate to Abubakar, Akpodoro expressed hope that the votes of Niger Deltans will come en bloc because he is people friendly.

“Save for the divine anointing of Mr Abubakar, Wike would have won the PDP’s ticket but, I tell you, he is a man to beat – any day and any time. He has conscience unlike those who have sold theirs to the devil. Wike has the people of the Delta region behind him and he is not a hard sell. Trust and