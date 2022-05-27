By Willie Samson

AS arrangements for the hosting of the 16h edition of the flagship auto- fair in West Africa ‘The Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo Africa, gathers momentum BKG Exhibitions organisers of he annual fair has disclosed that major auto brands have signed up to partake In the fair.

Announcing this, at a press briefing in Lagos, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the show, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, said that “the fair will be a landmark and a benchmark in auto show business in the West African sub-region;’ promising that “all including children are billed to have a rewarding experience.”

He said: “almost all the major vehicle manufacturers and dealers in Nigeria are participating at the fair. Notable banks and insurance companies; major oil companies; manufacturers and dealers in auto-spare parts and accessories have indicated interest and are seriously preparing to participate in the event. Each of the days at the fair will be loaded with activities and events that will make this edition remarkably different and we intend to improve and add on this in subsequent editions.”

On parade shall be unique ranges of automobile products from notable companies from Asia Africa, Europe, and America. These include products from the stables of Ford, Innoson, Yutong, Toyota, GAC, JAC, Renault, KIA OMAA, and many more. These products range from personal choice exotic cars, SUVs, CUVs, Jeeps, light and heavy duty haulage Trucks, and Buses of various capacities for corporate and mass transit businesses.

Strategically we are playing host to reputable players in auto spare parts and lubricants in this edition. This is as a result of our guided intention to enhance the development of cottage industries in the spare parts sub-sector of the automotive business sector of the economy with the attendant multiplier effects on the economy of the nation. It is also spurred by the need to ginger activities in the sub-sector to complement the setting up of Auto clusters as espoused by the automotive policy in the country. Our target is to attract many reputable Original Equipment Manufacturers of spare parts from across the globe to participate in this edition as well as in subsequent ones.

Over 70 confirmed Original Equipment Manufacturers from all over the world are already preparing to be at the show.

From the Financial sector, auto financing and acquisition facilities and schemes shall be on display at the various stands of the firms from the sector. Those interested in enjoying the synergy existing between the automobile industry and the Insurance sector will get the best and latest from reputable Insurance Companies at the fair arena. Some of the automobile dealers will showcase their own in-house finance/ acquisition schemes

Visitors that are interested in knowing and or updating their knowledge about Fleet Management would also get the best and the latest in that sector of the automotive business from experts in the field that would be on the ground at the fair.

“It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the numerous visitors to the event; their socio-economic status notwithstanding.”

Every visitor would gain one thing or the other at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair”.

We have carefully put in place a lot of crowd-pulling activities all geared toward driving much traffic into the fair. These include but are not limited to performances by popular artists; cultural and fashion displays, models/automobile parades, and a road show. The auto show holds from May 30-June 4, 2022.