It all turned out to be a Lush Pink atmosphere when the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) celebrated their 44th year anniversary on Thursday 29th May 2022 at their secretariat in Akesan, Lagos.

The Anniversary event attracted all members of the association from far and wide across the country gathering to celebrate in one accord. The who is who in the grassroot hairstyling industry in Nigeria were ably present/ represented, from Chief Mrs. Opral Benson, Iya Oge of Lagos represented by Pastor Kehinde Ogundimu, Chief Mrs. Melinda Modupe Oyadiran, CEO Melmoya House of Beauty and Healthcare, Chief Doc Mrs. Betty Ejiro Ishoka, The National President, NASHCO and other important personalities.

The moment the Life Matron of the Association Chief Mrs. Elizabeth Osinsanya(OON), (JP) made a grand appearance into the gathering; the atmosphere literally was razed down in ecstatic uproar, with all the exco members rushing to dance along with her as she made her way to the high table. She is the founder of the now established Association and she also doubles as the CEO of Elegant Twins school of Cosmetology.

The anniversary event highlighted activities such as Beauty contest which eventually identified Miss Delta as the winner after being subjected to series of scrutiny by a panel of judges, she automatically assumed the position of being Miss NASHCO for one year. There were 7 contestants representing Ogun, Kwara, Edo, Abuja, Kaduna, Ogun, and Lagos State who all came out looking radiant and showcasing varieties of Lush Hair products and creative method of styling.

A large table strategically positioned at the center was dedicated to showcase different hairstyles achievable with Lush Hair products.

NASHCO officials also awarded members for contribution towards the sustainable growth of the association over the years. Lush Hair was not left out when the Founder and the President presented “Best Supportive Hair Manufacturer of the Year” award to the brand for its unflinching support for NASHCO; this was received by the Brand Manager, Ritambhara Kakkar. Mrs. Bridget Elue, Marketing Supervisor, Lush Hair equally was recognized for her commitment in sustaining the mutual relationship the two parties share.

According to Ritambhara Kakkar, Lush Hair Brand Manager, “we are delighted to receive this award, this clearly demonstrates that our efforts are making the right kind of impacts, and this will further propel us to do more. We are equally grateful for the kind positive energy and staunch support we receive from the association; it is unquantifiable”.

Lush Hair team brough their A-game on, introducing loads of exciting engagement activities and games which certainly added some sparkly colours to the event such as Ludo, Snake and Ladder, Fastest hair Braiding competition and the Members were all very thrilled by the volume of gifts and giveaways available.

The new Miss NASHCO 2022, 1st ,2nd runner up and immediate past queen were all awarded with cash prizes courtesty Lush Hair.